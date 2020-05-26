Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday that the planned Star Wars: The High Republic publishing line of novels and comic books has been delayed until 2021.

The publishing line was originally set to be kicked off in August.

Adult novel Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule and middle grade novel A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland will now be released on Jan. 5. Young adult novel Into the Dark by Claudia Gray has been moved to Feb. 2.

New release dates for Marvel's The High Republic comic book series and IDW's The High Republic Adventures comic book series will be announced at a later date.

The High Republic publishing line will explore the Star Wars galaxy 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace which kicks off the Skywalker Saga.

This era will feature the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic at the height of their powers with the galaxy at peace until a new threat arrives.

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain said that the delay was to ensure that The High Republic's launch is grand and epic.