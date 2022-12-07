Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the season Wednesday.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated sequel-spinoff to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series follows the Bad Batch, a squad of elite clone troopers, in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

The trailer shows the Bad Batch take on new missions and meet the new character Phee Genoa, voiced by Wanda Sykes.

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places," an official description reads.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 4, 2023, on Disney+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.