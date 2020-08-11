Adria Arjona has joined the cast of Disney's upcoming prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that will appear on Disney+.

Arjona's role on the untitled project is unknown. The actress will be joining series lead Diego Luna who is reprising his Rogue One role of Cassian Andor along with Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The prequel series will follow Cassian before the events of Rogue One as the Rebellion struggles against the Empire.

Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is serving as showrunner with Tony Gilroy, who oversaw reshoots for 2016's Rogue One, writing and directing.

Rogue One earned over $1 billion worldwide at the box office. The Mandalorian and a planned Obi-Wan Kenobi series that bring back Ewan McGregor into the role make up the rest of Disney's live-action Star Wars shows.