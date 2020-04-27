Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which goes behind-the-scenes of the television series and the series finale of animated program Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will also be released on Disney+ for May the Fourth.
Disney+ will also celebrate May the Fourth with original concept paintings from celebrated artists such as Ralph McQuarrie and Doug Chiang for each Star Wars film or show.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.