'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
UPI News Service, 01/18/2022
Paramount+ announced renewals and premiere dates for several Star Trek series. The streaming service has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a second before the first even premieres.
Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will return Feb. 10. Strange New Worlds premieres May 5.
Star Trek: Picard's second season premieres March 3. Season 2 promises the return of Q (John de Lancie) and the show is in production on a third season.
Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will air 10 Season 3 episodes this summer. It has been renewed for a fourth season.
Star Trek: Prodigy is currently streaming new episodes Thursdays. The 10th will air on Feb. 3 and 10 more Season 1 episodes are coming later this year.
Paramount+ is also in development on Star Trek: Section 31 with Michelle Yeoh. The streaming service also has 726 episodes of previous Star Trek series, some of the feature films and documentaries on Nichelle Nichols and NASA.
