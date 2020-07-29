Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green is a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old actress welcomed her second child, daughter Saraiyah Chaunte, with her husband and former The Walking Dead co-star, Kenric Green.

Martin-Green and Green married in 2010 and also have a 5-year-old son, Kenric Justin II. Martin-Green announced her daughter's birth Tuesday on Instagram after giving birth at home July 19.

"It was a profoundly beautiful home birth, and now both of our children have been born in the water," the star wrote. "We never felt that anything was missing, but now that she's here, we feel a perfect sense of completeness."

"Her name is Saraiyah Chaunte Green, she's got Mommy's initials and Mommy's middle name," she said. "She's utterly perfect, just like her brother. Thanks be to Yeshua, she's the final piece to our Love-given puzzle."

Star Trek: Discovery alum Ethan Peck and series executive producer and director Olatunde Osunsanmi were among those to congratulate Martin-Green in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS!" Peck wrote.

"Oh, so, so beautiful! Full of love!" Osunsanmi said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Martin-Green had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

"Adding another passenger to the Green train! All aboard little lady, this train is fueled by Love and we're already overflowing with it for you," she wrote.

Martin-Green shared new family photos in April while celebrating Easter.

Martin-Green plays Michael Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery, which will return for a third season on CBS All Access in October. She portrayed Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead and last appeared in Season 9.

Green has played Scott on The Walking Dead since Season 6.