Paramount+ and CBS announced Comic-Con plans on Friday. Their presentations and activations include Beavis and Butt-Head, Ghosts, Teen Wolf, Star Trek and more shows.

Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Beavis and Butt-Head, Evil, Rugrats, Spongebob, Teen Wolf: The Movie, Transformers: Earthspeak, and Ghosts are scheduled for panels.

Talent expected include Star Trek's Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Paul Wesley, Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noel Wells and Dawnn Lewis. Executive producers Mike McMahan, Rod Roddenberry and Alex Kurtzman are also expected.

Tickets to the Star Trek 10 Forward experience are already sold out. Entrance to the Starfleet Outpost beer garden is first come, first served.

Coolhaus will serve Star Trek themed ice cream sandwiches at Petco Park.

Paramount+ will have a photo booth on the convention floor which includes characters from Sonic the Hedgehog and Halo. Beavis and Butt-Head will have their own booth on the floor with a photo opportunity, and Mike Judge will speak at a Ballroom 20 panel.

Ghosts makes its Comic-Con debut ahead of Season 2. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long will participate in a Ballroom 20 panel with Executive Producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

CBS also recreated Ghosts' "Friend Zone," Pete (Moriarty)'s campsite, at Petco Park. Metaverse users can also explore Woodstone Mansion.

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller are scheduled for their Ballroom 20 panel. They promise a preview of Season 3.

Rugrats voices EG Daily, Cheryl Chase and Charlet Chung will join Executive Producer Eryk Casemiro in room 6BCF. Voices Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Jill Talley, Kate Higgins and Carlos Alazraqui join executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller to discuss Spongebob Squarepants and its spinoffs in 6BCF.

Transformers: Earthspeak voices Danny Pudi, Kat Khavari and Zeno Robinson join Co-Executive Producer Dale Malinowski and Executive Producer Ant Ward to preview the new series in room 6A.