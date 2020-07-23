Star Trek Nickelodeon original animated series to debut next year unveiled Thursday its name and logo.

The computer-generated animated series to debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021, brings the Star Trek Universe to a new generation, a joint statement from Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios said.

The title, Star Trek: Prodigy, and the logo were unveiled at a Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home.

The series "follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation," the joint statement said.

Daytime Emmy Award winners, the Hageman brothers, Kevin and Dan Hageman, for Trollhunters, developed the series, overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of Nickelodeon animation.

The series comes from CBS Television Studios' new animation arm, along with Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman , Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers along with the Hageman brothers. Aaron Baiers will be a co-executive producer.

The Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access includes Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks to debut on Aug. 6, along with the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and a Section 31 Star Trek spin-off in development featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Star Trek: Prodigy is ViacomCBS' first Star Trek series geared toward younger audiences for Nickelodeon.

ViacomCBS is the parent company of Nickelodeon.