Star Jones is joining the long-running series Divorce Court.

The 59-year-old attorney and television personality will replace Faith Jenkins as host and judge on the show in September, People reported Monday.

As the new judge, Jones will preside over divorce proceedings, domestic disputes and other cases on Divorce Court.

"Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney," Jones said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of my TV career, it's been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people's homes, that remains true," she added.

Jones said she will offer viewers and the parties on Divorce Court "a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense."

Jones confirmed her casting on Twitter, saying she is "incredibly honored" to join the show.

Her previous TV credits include The View and Celebrity Apprentice.

Jenkins has served as host and judge on Divorce Court since 2020. Lynn Toler and Mablean Ephriam were the previous judges.