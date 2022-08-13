Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, The Electric State.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will co-star with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in writer-producer duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's screen adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel, the streaming service announced.

Brian Cox and Jenny Slate will also lend their voices to animated characters in the movie, which goes into production this fall.

"Set in a retro-futuristic past, an orphaned teenager (Brown) traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother," a synopsis said.

The Russo brothers previously worked with Netflix on The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the 2020 release of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction and the upcoming sequel, Extraction 2.