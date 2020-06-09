Filmed in the stars' homes, it is about the cast of a play that continues to rehearse remotely after their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also recorded in keeping with social-distancing practices is the remake of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads monologue series, which will begin airing on the British network on June 23.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.