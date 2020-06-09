Staged, a six-episode, scripted comedy starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, is scheduled to premiere on the BBC Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmed in the stars' homes, it is about the cast of a play that continues to rehearse remotely after their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also recorded in keeping with social-distancing practices is the remake of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads monologue series, which will begin airing on the British network on June 23.

The cast includes Jodie Comer, Monica Dolan, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Imelda Staunton and Harriet Walter.

The collection of one-character scenes includes remakes of 10 Bennett works, which aired on the network in 1988 and 1998, and two new pieces.

The projects are part of the network's effort to provide fresh programming for viewers stuck at home while schools and businesses are shut down due to the pandemic.