Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to a voter suppression documentary featuring Georgia activist Stacey Abrams.

Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes directed the documentary, which has not been titled.

Amazon plans a theatrical release for the film later this year, after which it will stream on Prime Video. The film looks at voter suppression, including laws voters may not even realize would prevent them from casting a ballot.

"The failure of state leaders in Georgia and other states across the country to protect the rights of voters, as seen in the 2018 election and 2020 primaries, must be exposed and it must be stopped," Abrams said in a statement. "As the 2020 election approaches, this documentary will help voters realize the power of their voices, and it will inspire them to overcome the obstacles of voter suppression."

Abrams was the Democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representatives for seven of her 11 years in the state legislature. She launched the Fair Fight program for voter rights after the 2018 election, during which she contested her gubernatorial opponent Brian Kemp's purging of voters.