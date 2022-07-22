It was announced Friday that a trio of renowned musicians will be sitting in for residencies with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's house band, Stay Human.

The news was first reported by Deadline, and soon after confirmed by a press release from CBS and Paramount.

Beginning Monday, the show will play host to weeklong residencies featuring artists St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh. It will be the first time that any of the three will have performed in this capacity with a late-night television band.

While Stay Human has featured a number of musical guests, it will also be the first time that the band has invited artists for an extended residency, according to Paramount.

"The Peabody Award-winning series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will welcome renowned musicians St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh to weeklong residencies with house band Stay Human," the studio said. "Kicking it off will be St. Vincent on July 25, followed by James Taylor the week of Aug. 1 and Joe Walsh the week of Aug. 8."

St. Vincent , whose real name is Annie Clark, is an award-winning singer and guitarist who has collaborated with numerous other musicians.

Clark first formed a band in 2006 before releasing her first solo album, Marry Me, the next year.

Clark has since released five additional albums, with the latest, Daddy's Home, coming in 2021 and earning the artist her third Grammy Award.

Following St. Vincent , The Late Show will play host to James Taylor . Taylor has had a 50-year career as a singer and songwriter, and has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Known for his songs like "Fire and Rain," "Handy Man," and "You've Got a Friend," Taylor has won six Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio in 2000.

He has also appeared as a musical guest and interviewee on The Late Show numerous times.

The residencies will conclude with Joe Walsh. The legendary guitarist has performed with a number of renowned artists and bands, including the Eagles, the James Gang, and Ringo Starr.

As a member of the Eagles, Walsh was the guitarist on 1976's Hotel California, one of the best-selling albums in history.

He has released a dozen solo albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles in 1998. Rolling Stone ranked Walsh 54th in a list of the 100 greatest guitar players of all time.

The residency will be yet another feather in the cap for Stay Human. The Late Show's house band, led by lead singer Jon Batiste, has had a successful career outside of late night.

The band has released its own albums, and Batiste himself has won five Grammy Awards as well as an Academy Award for his work on the 2020 film Soul.

The show itself has been helmed by Colbert since 2015 following the departure of David Letterman. It has garnered critical acclaim and has been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for six straight years.