Leslie Jordan presides over a new cleaning and organization competition series where contestants battle it out over two dirt-filled rounds in the new trailer for Squeaky Clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contestants are tasked with putting away socks from the laundry, organizing tools, scrubbing a stove and cleaning up a dirty bedroom in the clip released on Friday.

Jordan will be joined by lifestyle host and designer Sabrina Soto as the show's resident cleaning expert, alongside a celebrity judge. Each contestant is playing for a $5,000 cash prize.

Iliza Shlesinger, Loni Love, Jamie Chung, Bobby Berk, Erika Jayne, Johnny Weir, Kym Whitely and Jeannie Mai will be featured as the celebrity guests.

Squeaky Clean is coming to The Roku Channel later this year.

"Stains may be tough, but the competition is tougher and Squeaky Clean definitely takes playing dirty to a whole new level. Hosting Squeaky Clean was like the best chocolate fudge sundae you've ever had, and I'm excited for viewers to see how the contestants 'sweep up' the competition on The Roku Channel," Jordan said in a statement.