Publisher Square Enix announced on Tuesday a new Kingdom Hearts rhythm game, titled Melody of Memory, that is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melody of Memory, in a gameplay trailer, appears to be similar to Square Enix's Final Fantasy Theatrhythm title.

Series stars Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy of Disney fame attack enemies in choreographed fashion while traveling down a winding path. The trio will also be able to team up with Disney characters Hercules and Aladdin.

Kingdom Hearts' Kairi will be featured as the game's central protagonist. An exact release date was not announced.

Square Enix also announced a new Kingdom Hearts mobile game that uses a card battling system, titled Kingdom Hearts: Union Dark Road, that will be released for Android, Apple and Amazon devices on June 22 and an expansion to mobile title Kingdom Hearts: Union X.

Square Enix last released Kingdom Hearts 3 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January. The long-running series combines the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney.