Spy City, a new series starring Dominic Cooper, is coming to AMC+ this week.

Deadline reported Monday that AMC Networks acquired the Odean Fiction and Miramax espionage series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that AMC picked up the U.S. rights to the show, which originally premiered on Magenta TV in Germany.

Spy City is created and written by author William Boyd. The series takes place in Berlin in 1961 during the Cold War and centers on Fielding Scott (Cooper), a spy sent by the British Secret Intelligence Service to find a traitor.

Leonie Benesch, Adrian Lukis, Johanna Wokalek and Romane Portail co-star in the six-episode series.

The show was produced by Britta Meyermann, Mischa Hofmann and Ann-Kathrin Eicher, with Cooper, Boyd, Thomas Augsberger and Bill Block as executive producers.

Spy City will premiere Thursday on AMC+.

Cooper is known for playing Jesse Custer on the AMC series Preacher, which ended in 2019.