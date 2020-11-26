Springsteen shared a photo of it on social media Wednesday.
"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask. Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best -- singing along and dancing together," Springsteen tweeted.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.