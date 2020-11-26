New Jersey rockers Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, and comedian Jon Stewart, wear face masks on a new billboard intended to promote safety in their home state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wear a friggin' mask!" the sign says.

Springsteen shared a photo of it on social media Wednesday.

"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask. Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best -- singing along and dancing together," Springsteen tweeted.