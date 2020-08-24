Spotify announced on Monday that it has entered into a multiyear partnership with Riot Games, the video game developer behind League of Legends.

Spotify has become the offical and exclusive streaming partner for League of Legends global events and has created an esports hub for the game.

The hub features official playlists inspired by the gaming community with more content set to arrive soon.

Spotify and Riot Games are also working together to create and launch several new League of Legends podcasts including Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds. The nine-episode podcast will lead into the 10th League of Legends World Championship set for this fall.

Fans will get to learn about top players and anthems through game highlights, game sound effects and interviews.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game that is one of the biggest esports titles in the world. Tournaments were held last year in 37 different cities across five continents. The official League of Legends soundtrack earns 4.8 million Spotify listeners per month.

"Music and audio are an intrinsic part of our sport and game, so we are thrilled to partner with Spotify to provide our fans with another platform where they can enjoy the ultimate manifestation of League of Legends," Naz Aletaha, head of global esports partnerships at Riot Games said in a statement.

"As a disrupter in their space similar to Riot Games, Spotify allows us to collectively challenge the limits of possibility as we blend sports, technology, entertainment, and music to create iconic experiences and content that inspire generations," she continued.