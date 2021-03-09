Sports Illustrated model Hunter McGrady is going to be a mom.

The 27-year-old model is expecting her first child with her husband, Brian Keys.

McGrady shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a maternity photo taken by photographer Jessica Elbar. The picture shows McGrady cradling her baby bump while covered by a flowing sheet.

"Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest," she captioned the post, adding a baby and a dove emoji. "can't wait to welcome you this summer."

McGrady's mom, former model Brynja McGrady, and sister, model Michaela McGrady, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Pinching myself! Ready to be a Gma! And you look like an angel!!! It feels like yesterday you were born... I never knew the joy that would be everlasting from you 3!!! Love u, Gma," Brynja McGrady wrote.

"The best news I had heard all of 2020. The light at the end of the tunnel. My newest inspiration and drive- to hold this baby soon," Michaela McGrady said. "So excited for you sissy and Bri, this new adventure has my heart leaping for joy every single day. Love my little Bams so much (not the name just my nickname for them) GOD IS GOOD."

McGrady also confirmed her pregnancy in a statement to People.

"We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," she said. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

McGrady and Keys first met in 2016 and married in Moorepark, Calif., in June 2019. Keys already has a daughter from a previous relationship.

McGrady first appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2017. She discussed being a plus-size model and becoming "the curviest model" to appear in the SI swimsuit issue in an interview with Shape magazine the same year.

"Women reach out to me every day to tell me how grateful or empowered they feel when they open a magazine and see someone like me; someone they can relate to," McGrady said.

"I believe that if we continue fighting for ourselves, and proving that we're allowed to be here, we will reach the point of true acceptance," she added. "At the end of the day, everyone just wants to feel accepted, and if I can do that for somebody, then my job is a job well done in my book."