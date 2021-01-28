The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and the first six episodes of the prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years are to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on March 4.

The animated film about quirky sea creatures will also be released by Paramount Home Entertainment via video-on-demand platforms the same day, the media giant said in a news release on Thursday.

Featuring a vocal cast that includes Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence and Reggie Watts, Sponge on the Run follows SpongeBob's adventures as he tries to bring home his lost pet snail Gary.

Sponge on the Run had been scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rest of the episodes for Season 1 of Kamp Koral will roll out on the platform at later dates to be announced.

The show follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends at sleep-away camp. It also features the voices of Kenny, Bumpass and Fagerbakke.

The cartoon series SpongeBob Squarepants -- starring Kenny, Bumpass and Fagerbakke as grownup versions of SpongeBob, Squidward and Patrick -- has aired on Nickelodeon continuously since 1999.