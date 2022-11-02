Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Spirited.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday musical movie Wednesday featuring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

Spirited is a modern retelling of the Charles Dickens novella A Christmas Carol. Reynolds plays Clint Briggs, the film's Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell portrays the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Aimee Carrero and Joe Tippett also have roles.

"Imagine Charles Dickens' heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve -- but funnier," an official description reads. "Also, huge musical numbers."

Apple TV+ previously released a teaser trailer that shows Reynolds and Ferrell tap dancing.

Spirited is written and directed by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home). The film features original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land).

Spirited opens in theaters Nov. 11 and starts streaming Nov. 18 on Apple TV+.