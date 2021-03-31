DreamWorks Animation returns to the Spirit franchise in the new trailer for Spirit Untamed, which comes to theaters on June 4.

Isabela Merced voices Lucky in the clip released on Wednesday. Lucky never knew her famous horse-riding and stunt performer mother, voiced by Eiza Gonzalez

Lucky moves back in with her father Jim (Jake Gyllenhaal) who lives in the same small town where Lucky's mother is from.

The young girl then meets and connects with Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent attitude. Lucky then enlists her friends Abigail (Mckenna Grace) and Pru (Marsai Martin) to stop a horse wrangler (Walton Goggins) from capturing Spirit and his herd in order to auction them off.

"Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother's legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected," reads the synopsis.

Spirit Untamed continues the Spirit series, which started with 2002's Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron. Elaine Bogan serves as director with Ennio Torresan as co-director.