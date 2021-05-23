Horror flick Spiral is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend after earning an additional $4.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

It made $8.7 million last week.

Coming in at No. 2 for the weekend of May 21-23 is Wrath of Man at No. 2 with $2.9 million, followed by Those Who Wish Me Dead at No. 3 with $1.8 million, Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 4 with $1.7 million and Godzilla vs. Kong at No. 5 with $1.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Demon Slayer: Mugen Train at No. 6 with $1.3 million, Mortal Kombat at No. 7 with $935,000, Scoob! at No. 8 with $850,000, Dream Horse at No. 9 with $840,000 and Finding You at No. 10 with $670,000.

The total weekend gross was $19,243,889. One year ago from March 13-15, the last time before most theaters closed because of the pandemic, the total gross was $53,706,394.

Many of the films are also available via streaming or pay-per-view services as part of a strategy to entertain as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.