The next legacy sequel in Hollywood may be a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap. Castle Rock is selling the project at the Cannes Market with director Rob Reiner and cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer committed to reprise their roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will focus on Spinal Tap's final concert, which gives Marty DiBergi (Reiner) a chance to make a sequel to his documentary.

"Marty DiBergi saw this as a chance to make things right with the band who viewed This is Spinal Tap as a hatchet job," Reiner said in a statement. "So he left his position as visiting adjunct teacher's assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts in pursuit of film history."

Guest, McKean and Shearer play Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls, members of the heavy metal band Spinal Tap. The trio has toured and released albums as Spinal Tap since the release of the 1984 film.

This Is Spinal Tap was Reiner's feature film directorial debut. He allowed the actors to improvise, a style which Guest has also employed in the comedies he directs.

Some famous Spinal Tap moments include an amp whose volume goes to 11, and a miniature Stonehenge model on the stage. Spinal Tap's singles include "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight," "Gimme Some Money" and, of course, "Stonehenge."