IFC is giving a glimpse of the new film Spin Me Round.

The network shared a trailer for the comedy film Tuesday featuring Alison Brie

Spin Me Round follows Amber (Brie), a woman who is flown to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime.

"What starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy," an official description reads.

Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon and Lil Rel Howery also star.

Spin Me Round is written by Brie and Jeff Baena and directed by Baena. Baena previously directed Plaza in Life After Beth and Brie in Horse Girl. He also collaborated with both actresses on The Little Hours.

The film premiered at SXSW in March and will open in theaters Aug. 19. It will also be available on VOD.