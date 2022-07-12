Spin Me Round is written by Brie and Jeff Baena and directed by Baena. Baena previously directed Plaza in Life After Beth and Brie in Horse Girl. He also collaborated with both actresses on The Little Hours.
The film premiered at SXSW in March and will open in theaters Aug. 19. It will also be available on VOD.
