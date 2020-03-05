Residents of a small village in Italy had the taps in their houses dispensing red wine instead of water due to a fault at a nearby winery.

Locals in the village of Settecani, in the Castelvetro are of Modena, said the taps in their kitchens and bathrooms were dispensing red liquid instead of water Wednesday, and many quickly identified it from smell as Lambrusco Grasparossa, a locally-produced wine.

Officials at the winery said technicians investigated and discovered a technical fault had caused wine to leak from a silo into water pipes.

The high pressure of the wine leak was enough to displace the water in the pipes, resulting in the spilled alcoholic beverage entering the water supply and the homes of nearby residents.

The local water board dispatched technicians who were able to repair the issue, causing fresh water to again flow through the pipes. The local council apologized to residents in a Facebook post.

Some residents told local media they bottled as much of the wine that came from their taps as possible before the flow returned to normal.