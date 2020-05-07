Spike Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods is coming to Netflix in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee, 63, shared a teaser poster and release date, June 12, for the movie Thursday on Twitter.

The poster features the film's title and an image of a man wearing an army helmet and crying five red tears.

"Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally on NETFLIX - Friday June 12th," Lee wrote.

Da 5 Bloods is a war drama centering on four African-American Vietnam War veterans. The group returns to Vietnam in search of their fallen squad leader and buried treasure.

Da 5 Bloods marks Lee's first film with Netflix. He previously wrote and directed the Netflix series She's Gotta Have It, which aired for two seasons.

Lee's most recent movie, BlacKkKlansman, won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2019 Oscars. He is also working on the film Prince of Cats, which retells Romeo & Juliet from Tybalt's perspective.