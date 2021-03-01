Spike Lee will direct a new HBO documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

HBO said in a press release Monday that it is working with Lee, 63, on NYC Epicenters 9/11â†’ 2021½, a docuseries exploring life in New York since the September 11th attacks of 2001.

The multi-part series will offer a portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound in the 20 years since 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic of the past year. The series will feature a "staggering amount of visual imagery" and first-hand accounts from people from all walks of life.

"As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I'm proud to have a 'Spike Lee Joint' about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19," Lee said.

"Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin', only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat's da truth, Ruth," he added. "Be safe. Peace and love."

Lee has previously directed HBO's 4 Little Girls, When the Levees Broke and David Byrne's American Utopia.

"We're thrilled to have another groundbreaking HBO documentary event from Spike Lee," HBO Documentary Films co-heads Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham said.

NYC Epicenters 9/11â†’2021½ will premiere later this year on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in commemoration of the September 11th attacks.