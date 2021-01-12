Spike Lee's children have been named the 2021 Golden Globe ambassadors.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced Tuesday that Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee, the daughter and son of director Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee, will serve as ambassadors at the Golden Globe Awards in February.

Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee will be the first siblings of color to serve as ambassadors, with Jackson Lee to also be the first Black male ambassador.

The siblings will assist with duties during the Golden Globes on Feb. 28 and work to raise awareness about charities of their choice. Satchel Lee is supporting Callen-Lorde, an organization helping LGBTQ communities in New York City, while Jackson Lee is supporting the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring network.

"We're proud to carry our father's legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close our hearts," Satchel Lee said in a statement. "This year has illuminated just how disproportionally Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it's an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City."

"Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives," Jackson Lee said. "As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change."

Previous Golden Globe ambassadors include Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, the sons of actor Pierce Brosnan, Isan Elba, the daughter of actor Idris Elba, and Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of actor Dwayne Johnson.

"We're proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors," HFPA president Ali Sar said. "Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts."

