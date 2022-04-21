Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spiderhead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spiderhead is described as "a mind-bending new movie" following two convicts who willingly let a brilliant visionary experiment on them with emotion-altering drugs in exchange for reduced sentences.

Spiderhead is based on the George Saunders short story "Escape from Spiderhead." The film is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy).

Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, a scientist who performs his experiments on inmates at a remote, state-of-the-art penitentiary.

"He is the genius visionary behind the whole Spiderhead program," Kosinski told Entertainment Weekly. "He has noble intentions, but there are some darker things lurking beneath the surface with him."

Teller and Smollett portray the inmates Jeff and Lizzy, respectively.

"He's a guy that's grappling with a mistake he made in his past and trying to figure out how to move beyond it," Kosinski said of Jeff.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"[Lizzy] has a more mysterious past," he added. "She is drawn to Jeff, and they have a very close relationship, but where he kind of wears his heart on his sleeve she hides her pain with a cheerful persona."

Spiderhead premieres June 17 on Netflix.

Hemsworth will also star in the new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.