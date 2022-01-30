Spider-Man: No Way Home is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $11 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tom Holland Zendaya comic-book adaptation has earned more than $1 billion globally since it was released in theaters in December.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is Scream with $7.4 million, followed by Sing 2 with $4.8 million, Redeeming Love at No. 4 with $1.9 million and The King's Man at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The 355 at No. 6 with $1.4 million, American Underdog at No. 7 with $1.2 million, Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 8 with $770,000, Licorice Pizza at No. 9 with $690,000 and West Side Story at No. 10 with $614,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $31.5 million. Last weekend's Top 10 -- which was also led by Spider-Man -- raked in about $42.2 million.