Tom Holland surprised Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man obsessed son, Billy, for his third birthday on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. Holland donned a Spider-Man outfit he wore in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and also spoke with Kimmel's 5-year-old daughter Jane.

The Spider-Man star also told Kimmel about the gift he received from fellow Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Holland is practicing social distancing in London with his brother, Harry Holland, and two friends. The 23-year-old said on Tuesday he tries to stay productive, but is also enjoying his PlayStation, watching movies and drinking.

"I actually said this weekend that I was gonna stop drinking for a week. I was gonna have a week off and then literally Monday morning Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin," Holland said while displaying a bottle of Reynolds' gin brand Aviation.

"It says here on the box, 'Some friendly neighborhood spider gin, love Ryan,'" Holland said about the note that Reynolds penned.

Holland has also spent time working on a script with his brother, which he said was recently sent out to producers.

"We sent that out yesterday to the first bunch of producers which is actually more nerve-wracking than anything I've ever done in my career," he said.

"I'm worried they're going to actually find out that I'm really stupid and I can't spell anything," he continued.