Tom Holland's Spider-Man has his hands full with multiple villains who have arrived from different universes in the latest trailer for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange ( Benedict Cumberbatch ) explains to Spider-Man that visitors from other universes are arriving due to him botching a spell that would have made Peter Parker's secret identity secret once again in the clip.

Spider-Man first battles Doctor Octopus, with Alfred Molina reprising his role from 2004's Spider-Man 2, which starred Tobey Maguire as the wall-crawler.

Doctor Octopus realizes that this Peter Parker isn't the one that he knows as he is eventually captured by Peter and his friends.

Spider-Man is also confronted by Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from 2002's Spider-Man, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from 2007's Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans' The Lizard from 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx's Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Andrew Garfield portrayed the wall-crawler in The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man also becomes at odds with Doctor Strange upon learning that every villain is fated to die while fighting him. Peter takes away a box-shaped device from Doctor Strange in an effort to save them.

Spider-Man then leaps into action after his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) falls off a crumbling building.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, from director Jon Watts, is coming to theaters on Dec. 17.

The inclusion of villains from the franchise's past has led many to believe that Maguire and Garfield will be returning as well in the film. Garfield denied the rumors in September while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.