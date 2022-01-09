Spider-Man: No Way Home is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $33 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The superhero adventure has already crossed the $1 billion global milestone.

Coming in at No. 2 this week in Canada and the United States is Sing 2 with $12 million, followed by The 355 at No. 3 with $4.8 million, The King's Man at No. 4 with $3.3 million and American Underdog at No. 5 with $2.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Matrix Resurrections at No. 6 with $1.9 million, West Side Story at No. 7 with $1.4 million, Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 8 with $1.1 million, Licorice Pizza at No. 9 with $1 million and House of Gucci at No. 10 with $600,000.