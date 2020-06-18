PlayStation has released new information regarding Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5, describing the title as "essential" for fans of 2018's Spider-Man game.

PlayStation developer Insomniac Games cleared up any confusion on Thursday about whether Miles Morales is a true sequel to Spider-Man, noting that it is similar to Uncharted spinoff The Lost Legacy.

The Lost Legacy, released for the PlayStation 4 in 2017, was shorter then a mainline Uncharted game but still contained a full-featured story mode.

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well," Brian Horton, the creative director of the game said on the PlayStation Blog.

Insomniac Games also announced that Miles Morales takes place about a year after Spider-Man, just before Christmas as snow covers New York City. Miles will be dealing with a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army that has broken out in Harlem.

Miles Morales will take advantage of the PlayStation 5 and will feature near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio and the new DualSense controller.

Insomniac Games praised Miles as a character and explained why it was important to give him his own game in a video posted by PlayStation's official Twitter account.

"I feel like Miles is very important because representation does matter and it's not just about him being a black superhero, it's about him being a superhero that happens to be black," James Ham of Insomniac said.

The PlayStation 5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are set to be released later this year.