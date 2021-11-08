Tom Holland's Spider-Man is contending with multiple villains in a new poster for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man, who is wearing an armored suit, is surrounded by Doctor Octopus' tentacles, while Green Goblin can be seen in the background flying on his glider in the poster.

The poster also contains lightning in a reference to Electro and clouds of sand, which appears to be a reference to Sandman.

"The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17," Sony said on Twitter.

Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange open up the multiverse in No Way Home after Spider-Man asks the Sorcerer Supreme to cast a spell that will make the world forget his secret identity as Peter Parker.

The inclusion of Molina and Foxx along with the multiverse plotline has led many to believe that Maguire and Garfield will be returning as well, however, Garfield denied the rumors in September while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Green Goblin featured in the poster for No Way Home resembles Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Maguire's Spider-Man films. Maguire also battled Thomas Haden Church's Sandman in 2007's Spider-Man 3.