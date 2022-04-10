Spider-Man: No Way Home was voted Favorite Movie and its stars Tom Holland and Zendaya earned the honors for Favorite Movie Actor and Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica Saturday night.

Encanto won the Favorite Animated Movie trophy and Scarlett Johansson took home the prize for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie for her performances in Ash and Sing 2.

The Favorite Kids TV Show prize went to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and cast members Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo won in the Favorite Male and Female TV Star (Kids) categories.

iCarly was deemed Favorite Family TV show and its lead Miranda Cosgrove scored the Favorite Female TV Star (Family) award. Tom Hiddleston picked up the Favorite Male TV Star (Family) prize for Loki.

SpongeBob SquarePants was selected Favorite Cartoon and America's Got Talent was chosen Favorite Reality Show.

Billie Eilish won the awards for Favorite Album and Song, both named Happier Than Ever.

Ariana Grande was named Favorite Female Music Artist, Ed Sheeran won for Favorite Male Artist and BTS won for Favorite Music Group.

Cosgrove and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski hosted the ceremony, which featured musical performances by Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow.