Rick and Morty voice actress Spencer Grammer was not seriously injured during an altercation with a disgruntled customer at the New York City restaurant where she was dining this weekend.

Staff at the Black Ant in Manhattan refused to serve the unidentified, apparently intoxicated man because the restaurant was getting ready to close Friday evening, TMZ reported.

The man responded by threatening patrons and employees with a knife.

The New York Post said Grammer, 36, and her 32-year-old friend, Jan Phillip Mueller, were assaulted when they tried to intervene.

Grammer, who is the daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, was cut in the arm and Mueller suffered a laceration to the back, police said in a press release.

The man fled the scene on foot.

"There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine," Kelsey Grammer told People.com Saturday.

Spencer Grammer is also known for her roles in Greek, Ironside and Tell Me a Story.