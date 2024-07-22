Spencer Conley is hoping to continue receiving roses on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season heading into the show's third episode.

Spencer is a 30-year-old charming suitor from Dallas, TX.

On Night 1 of Jenn's The Bachelorette season, Jenn thought Spencer was goofy but also attentive.

Jenn gushed about how Spencer brought a sweet "golden-retriever energy" to the table.

Once the cast traveled to Melbourne, Australia, Spencer didn't receive a one-on-one date, but he did manage to secure a rose at the second Rose Ceremony of the season.

As Jenn starts to build deep connections with her bachelors, Spencer is hoping he won't fall far behind.

Could Spencer go all the way and win Jenn's heart as well as her final rose? Will he get caught up in the drama this season?

Until The Bachelorette viewers can find out what happens next between Spencer and Jenn, let's learn some information about Spencer right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Spencer Conley.


Spencer Conley runs a company called Print Our Pet

Spencer says he's the CEO of a website that personalizes products. Print Our Pet puts pictures of pets on different items for their humans.

"Three years ago I made the decision to start my business @printourpet. I had no idea what I was doing at the time but three years later, it's turned out to be the best decision that I've ever made," Spencer wrote on Instagram in November 2022.

"For anyone out there with an idea that's doubting themselves, I say go for it. There's nothing more gratifying than taking an idea and turning it into a business that now employs over 90 people."

On the printourpet.com website, people can upload a photo of their "best friend," typically a dog or cat, and then the company makes custom artwork ranging from posters and blankets to mugs and stickers.

Spencer also has a passion for real estate, and he's held down jobs in marketing.

The Bachelorette bachelor is a package deal with his dog, Roux

Spencer is definitely an animal lover, and his dog Roux inspired his Print Our Pet idea.

Spencer also provided a link to Roux, a brand of all-natural pet supplements, on his Instagram page.

The bachelor claims to have founded this brand, and he boasts how every container of supplements sold supports shelter dogs.


Spencer Conley is a glass-half-full kind of guy

ABC says that Spencer oozes positivity in everything he does, from spending time with his family to running his own businesses.

Spencer wants to support someone unconditionally and live a life overflowing with happiness and abundance.

When Spencer isn't working, he loves running, playing Catan with his friends, and traveling.


Spencer Conley is used to being the wingman for his buddies

ABC says life is never boring when Spencer is around.

Spencer says he's truly ready to find his person for life. This mama's boy is ready to leave the nest, and he's looking for a family-oriented woman who is optimistic and loyal. She also must love dogs, obviously. 

The Bachelorette bachelor was an athlete in college

Spencer was a Division 1 Varsity athlete. He played football all four of his years at Southern Methodist University, which he attended from 2011 to 2015.

Spencer received a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Sports Management.

Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including who Jenn picks as her winner and runner-up.

