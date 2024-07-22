Spencer says he's the CEO of a website that personalizes products. Print Our Pet puts pictures of pets on different items for their humans.
"Three years ago I made the decision to start my business @printourpet. I had no idea what I was doing at the time but three years later, it's turned out to be the best decision that I've ever made," Spencer wrote on Instagram in November 2022.
"For anyone out there with an idea that's doubting themselves, I say go for it. There's nothing more gratifying than taking an idea and turning it into a business that now employs over 90 people."
On the printourpet.com website, people can upload a photo of their "best friend," typically a dog or cat, and then the company makes custom artwork ranging from posters and blankets to mugs and stickers.
Spencer also has a passion for real estate, and he's held down jobs in marketing.
ABC says life is never boring when Spencer is around.
Spencer says he's truly ready to find his person for life. This mama's boy is ready to leave the nest, and he's looking for a family-oriented woman who is optimistic and loyal. She also must love dogs, obviously.