Spectrum Originals announced Wednesday it has renewed its Wyoming-set crime drama, Joe Pickett, for a second season.

Based on C.J. Box's best-selling book series, the show follows the titular game warden (Michael Dorman) as he solves mysteries in his rural community.

Season 1 debuted in December and is set to stream on Paramount+ at a later date.

Spectrum said it was watched by more than 1 million unique households in its first month in release. It co-stars The Resident actress Julianna Guill as Joe's wife, lawyer-turned-stay-at-home mom, Marybeth, while NYPD Blue icon Sharon Lawrence plays Marybeth's mother, Missy.

John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, whose credits include Waco, are the showrunners and executive producers for Joe Pickett.

Box has penned 21 books about the character since 2001.