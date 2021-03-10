Special will return for a second and final season in May.Netflix shared a premiere date, May 20, and teaser for Season 2 on Wednesday.The teaser asks viewers, 'Will You Join Us For The Last Dance?" and then features footage of the characters dancing at a school function."Spring is going to be extra SPECIAL this year - the second and final season of the groundbreaking show arrives on Netflix May 20," Netflix captioned the post.In another post, Netflix said the season will feature eight 30-minute episodes "to finish the story.""Creating this show has been the highlight of my g-damn life," series creator and star Ryan O'Connell said.Special is based on O'Connell's memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. The show follows Ryan Hayes (O'Connell), a fictionalized version of O'Connell, a gay man with mild cerebral palsy.O'Connell created, wrote, stars in and executive produces Special, which co-stars Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel and Augustus Prew.Netflix renewed Special for a second season in December.