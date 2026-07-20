'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 5 cast and premiere date announced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2026
Fox has announced the Season 5 cast of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
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Fox enlisted a new group of 15 celebrity recruits who will be putting themselves to the test on the new season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which premieres Thursday, September 24 at 9PM ET/PT on Fox and next day on Hulu.
The 15 celebrity recruits include NBA champion and podcaster Matt Barnes, world champion boxer Alycia Baumgardner, actress Candace Cameron Bure, entrepreneur and actor David Charvet, and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.
The Season 5 cast also includes reality TV couple Kate and Jon Gosselin's son Collin Gosselin, actor Oliver Hudson, NFL Superbowl champion LeSean McCoy, Olympic figure skater Maxim Naumov, and actor Ruby Rose.
Also competing on Special Forces will be former politician George Santos, comedian Hannah Stocking, model and actress Breana Tiesi, real estate agent and Buying Beverly Hills star Alexia Umansky, and Alexia's father, Mauricio Umansky, a real estate mogul who has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
During the one-hour premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the celebrities will begin enduring some of the most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
This season, the recruits will be deployed in the jungles of Malaysia, which Fox says is a "hostile environment" for soldiers.
Recruits will be expected to adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain, and harsh warfare tasks -- including a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to find military weapons.
Recruits will also be asked to retrieve a supply load while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor.
In addition, the recruits must endure "chemical gassing" while retrieving coordinates of an vessel this season.
Throughout the competition, recruits will find out how physically, mentally and emotionally resilient they can be.
The recruits will only be eliminated if they if they give up on their own accord, through failure or injury, or by force from the DS.
"In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations -- just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory' -- and no glam, Fox teased in a press release.
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The training exercises will be led by the following elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives: Directing Staff (DS) Rudy Reyes, Billy Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Jovon "Q" Quarles.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films with Becky Clarke, Liam Humphreys and Dave Sutton serving as executive producers. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.