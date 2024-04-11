Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Speak No Evil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring James McAvoy

Speak No Evil is a remake of the Danish psychological horror film of the same name.

Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy play Louise and Ben Dalton, an American couple who are invited to spend the weekend at the country estate of Paddy (McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), a British couple they befriended on vacation.

Alix West Lefler plays Louise and Ben's 11-year-old daughter, Agnes, while Daniel Hough portrays Paddy and Ciara's mute son, Ant.

"What begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare," an official description reads.

Speak No Evil is written and directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black) and produced by Blumhouse Productions. The film opens in theaters Sept. 13.

Blumhouse is also developing a reimagining of The Blair Witch Project with Legendary.