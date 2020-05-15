'Southern Charm' star Cameran Eubanks slams "insidious" Jason Wimberly cheating rumors after announcing show exit
UPI News Service, 05/15/2020
"Southern Charm" star Cameran Eubanks is shutting down "insidious" rumors about her exit from the show.
The 36-year-old reality star slammed cheating rumors about her husband, Jason Wimberly, in an Instagram post Wednesday following news she is leaving "Southern Charm" after six seasons.
"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow however it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written... some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks wrote.
"What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight," she said.
Rumors circulated Wednesday that Eubanks was exiting "Southern Charm" due to Wimberly allegedly having an affair.
In her post, Eubanks said public scrutiny and speculation about her personal life contributed to her leaving the show.
"Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created," the star wrote.
"My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage."
"Please disregard any fabricated rumors. It's a ploy for ratings and that's it. Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me," she said.
