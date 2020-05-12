Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks says she won't return for Season 7.

The 36-year-old television personality announced Tuesday on Instagram that she is leaving the Bravo reality series.

Eubanks shared the news in the comments of her latest post. She responded to a fan who asked when the show will be returning.

"I will not be returning," Eubanks said.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Eubanks is leaving Southern Charm after six seasons. Eubanks has starred on the show since its premiere in 2014.

Production on Southern Charm Season 7 started in February but was later put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Craig Conover told Decider in April that filming got off to a good start.

"It's a bummer with this unprecedented situation but it really felt like we got back to our roots. It's very organic and transparent," he said of the season. "[After] having such a long break, everyone kinda came in full steam ahead, so it was pretty wild and a lot of drama."

Southern Charm co-stars Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Eliza Limehouse and Naomie Olindo. The series follows the personal and professional lives of a group of people in Charleston, S.C.

Eubanks has a 2-year-old daughter, Palmer Corinne, with her husband, Jason Wimberly.