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'Southern Charm' alum Naomie Olindo marries Brooks Nader's ex-husband Billy Haire

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2026



alum Naomie Olindo has reportedly married advertising executive Billy Haire.



ADVERTISEMENT Naomie, 33, called Billy, 40, her "husband" via Instagram Stories on Monday, July 20, hinting that they tied the knot,



The couple reportedly exchanged vows and got married on Saturday, July 18, in France.



Naomie and Billy have kept their relationship under wraps for the most part.



News Naomie and Billy had begun dating broke in April 2025.



Naomie -- who exited for the second time in 2022 -- revealed a couple of months later that she and Billy had been set up by mutual friends.



"Listen to your friends, even if you don't want to!" she reportedly shared at the time. "They know you better than you think!"



In August 2025, Naomie admitted her friends had to lie in order to get the couple together.



"They told him I wanted to meet him and they told me he wanted to meet me," she wrote via Instagram at the time.



"Grateful for the fib because it reallyyyy worked out. Trust your friends' judgement!"



Naomie's ex Craig Conover even gave the pair his support.



"I have heard more good things about this guy than anyone," Craig, 37, shared during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With



"I was recently out with friends in Los Angeles, and they used to be friends with him and [supermodel Brooks Nader], and they were like, 'Oh we miss him. He's great.' So apparently she's in really good hands."

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Although Craig hasn't met Billy yet, he was apparently invited to attend Billy's Christmas party in December. However, Craig said he couldn't make it because he was in New York City.



Late last year, Naomie announced that Billy had proposed marriage and they were engaged.



"The luckiest girl in the whole wide world," she gushed on Instagram at the time.



Billy was previously married to Brooks, who competed on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in 2024 and subsequently starred on Love Thy Nader.



Billy and Brooks, who met in 2015, got engaged in 2018 and then married in 2019.



The pair announced their split in Spring 2024, and Brooks reportedly said on "The Viall Files" podcast in August 2025 that she "was a different person" when she was married to him.



"[Billy] was the first guy I ever dated and met in New York. I was 19 years old... and then I stayed with him until [age] 27, and I'm 28 now," Brooks shared.



"I feel like it did shape me, and it was a really, really hard decision to get a divorce just because you don't love somebody. That's why I did it."



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Season 11 of premiered in late 2025, and the show was renewed for a twelfth season in May 2026.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS alum Naomie Olindo has reportedly married advertising executive Billy Haire.Naomie, 33, called Billy, 40, her "husband" via Instagram Stories on Monday, July 20, hinting that they tied the knot, according to Us Weekly.The couple reportedly exchanged vows and got married on Saturday, July 18, in France.Naomie and Billy have kept their relationship under wraps for the most part.News Naomie and Billy had begun dating broke in April 2025.Naomie -- who exited for the second time in 2022 -- revealed a couple of months later that she and Billy had been set up by mutual friends."Listen to your friends, even if you don't want to!" she reportedly shared at the time. "They know you better than you think!"In August 2025, Naomie admitted her friends had to lie in order to get the couple together."They told him I wanted to meet him and they told me he wanted to meet me," she wrote via Instagram at the time."Grateful for the fib because it reallyyyy worked out. Trust your friends' judgement!"Naomie's ex Craig Conover even gave the pair his support."I have heard more good things about this guy than anyone," Craig, 37, shared during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2025, according to Us."I was recently out with friends in Los Angeles, and they used to be friends with him and [supermodel Brooks Nader], and they were like, 'Oh we miss him. He's great.' So apparently she's in really good hands."Although Craig hasn't met Billy yet, he was apparently invited to attend Billy's Christmas party in December. However, Craig said he couldn't make it because he was in New York City.Late last year, Naomie announced that Billy had proposed marriage and they were engaged."The luckiest girl in the whole wide world," she gushed on Instagram at the time.Billy was previously married to Brooks, who competed on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in 2024 and subsequently starred on Love Thy Nader.Billy and Brooks, who met in 2015, got engaged in 2018 and then married in 2019.The pair announced their split in Spring 2024, and Brooks reportedly said on "The Viall Files" podcast in August 2025 that she "was a different person" when she was married to him."[Billy] was the first guy I ever dated and met in New York. I was 19 years old... and then I stayed with him until [age] 27, and I'm 28 now," Brooks shared."I feel like it did shape me, and it was a really, really hard decision to get a divorce just because you don't love somebody. That's why I did it."premiered with its debut season in March 2014 on Bravo.Season 11 of premiered in late 2025, and the show was renewed for a twelfth season in May 2026. SOUTHERN CHARM MORE SOUTHERN CHARM NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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