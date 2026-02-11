'Southern Charm' alum Cameran Eubanks sets record straight on rumored spinoff with Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/11/2026
Southern Charm alum Cameran Eubanks has addressed rumors she's going to be starring in a spinoff with friends Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo.
"This keeps being sent to me so addressing it here," Cameran, 42, wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, February 9, according toUs Weekly.
Cameran shared a headline that read: "There is a rumored Southern Charm spinoff in early development titled The Isles focusing on Cameran, Chelsea & Naomie alongside new ensemble cast in the suburbs of Charleston."
Cameran responded to the headline and confirmed, "NOT TRUE [crying-laughing emoji]."
Cameran repeated the same "not true" statement when commenting on BravoChatRoom's Instagram post about the rumored spinoff.
Many fans were disappointed to hear the news, as they had been hoping to see this reunion.
One person wrote that Cameran's denial is "crushing everyone's dreams," and another Instagram user commented, "But we need it! Come on!!!"
A third fan wrote, "Too bad I loved the 3 of you but those boys have to grow up," seemingly referring to Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover in the current season of Southern Charm.
Cameran was part of the original cast when Southern Charm first premiered in 2014.
After six seasons, Cameran announced in May 2020 that she was leaving the show.
Cameran's exit came shortly after rumors swirled her husband, Jason Wimberly, had cheated on her.
The reality TV star denied the allegation at the time, writing on Instagram how people saying Jason had been unfaithful was disgusting and inappropriate.
Cameran, who wed Jason in 2014, claimed the "fabricated rumor" was a tactic to increase ratings.
"Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me," she said.