Paramount+ released a trailer for South Park: Post COVID on Thursday. The special premieres Nov. 25 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer reveals that Post COVID takes place in the future after Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman have grown up. Adult Kyle calls Stan on the phone.

"You remember when we were little?" Kyle asks. "Us friends said we'd always be there for each other when things got bad."

With the kids now adults, their parents are even older. Stan is now caring for a senior Randy Marsh. He also makes reference to Randy's marijuana farm from recent seasons.

"Nobody wants another one of your marijuana specials, Dad," Stan chastises him.

Randy replies, "It's not a special. It's an exclusive event."

Post COVID is the first of 14 Paramount+ South Park exclusives. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a deal with Viacom for six more seasons of the show on Comedy Central, as well as movies for the streaming service .

Paramount+ will air another South Park special in December.