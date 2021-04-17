"This year was a challenge, in many ways, for all of us," said Frank Gladstone, executive director of Association Internationale du Film d'Animation-Hollywood.
"Especially after deciding to go to a virtual award ceremony, we did not know what to expect. To our surprise, we had more submissions this year than we have ever had and, now that we are streaming the Annies worldwide, we are also hoping for the biggest audience ever."
