Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new movie Soul.

The studio released a new trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring Jamie Foxx as the voice of Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher and aspiring jazz musician.

The preview shows Joe (Foxx) wake up in the "Great Before" after his soul is separated from his body. He meets 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), another soul who is being prepared to be reborn in a new body.

Joe teams up with 22 in an effort to return to his true body. Along the way, Joe teaches 22 about the joys of Earth and of living.

Pixar previously released a teaser trailer that showed glimpses of Joe's life on Earth.

Soul is directed by Pete Docter and also features the voices of Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs . The movie's score is composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Soul opens in theaters June 19.